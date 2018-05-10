Høyre (H) has record numbers among students

H has left the Labour Party (Arbeiderpartiet – Ap) behind and is now the largest party among Norwegian students, shows a new poll conducted for Universitas.

Among the students who indicated a party preference, 21.9% signalled H. At the same time,20.6% said they preferred the Labor Party and 17.3% answered Sosialistisk Venstreparti (SV), wrote Student newspaper.

“I think it’s very nice that more and more students will vote for Høyre. Unemployment is falling,growth is rising and more jobs are being created. It is good for students who will soon be out at work,” said Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

She drew attention to the government’s focus on student housing, research and higher education nationwide.

‘’I think that the students are also experiencing this.’’

Kjersti Stenseng, party secretary of Ap, is not as pleased, and acknowledged that 20.6% is not good enough.

“It’s a big job for us to lift this figure, it’s important to bring in young people before local elections,but we also have many good student members who sit in local government at a local level.’’

