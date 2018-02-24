HRH The Crown Princess of Norway Mette-Marit to Attend Oslo Shameless Day (Skamløsedagen)

Sex. Pornography. Embarrassment. These topics are among those scheduled for discussion during Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s scheduled visit to the Sex and

Society Center in Oslo Monday, 26 Feb., 2018.

A relaxed and casual Princess Mette-Marit attended 2017’s event and this year’s scheduled Royal visit to Norway’s largest center for sexual and reproductive health is most welcomed.

Oslo mayor Marianne Borgen also hopes to attend this year’s planned gathering.

“We’re looking forward to both the Royal visit and of a productive exchange of opinions and viewpoints.’ says general manager Maria Røsok.

According to Røsok, the Crown Princess hopes to become better acquainted with the various processes and tools available to healthcare professionals and also learn of the interactions utilized between people seeking better sexual health and the healthcare system.

MISLEADING INFORMATION

‘We know that young people get a lot of information about the body and sexuality through pornography, the internet and from friends. Much of that information is often misleading,’ says Røsok.

The annual ‘Shameless Day’ highlights themes within sexuality, with a special focus upon removing guilt or shame from within the human sexual matrix.

CHILDREN & PORNOGRAPHY

An improvement of mental and physical health is the manifest goal of Shameless Day. A ‘shameless’ approach to sexual issues allows for the honest exchange of information, leading to better knowledge of sexuality and ultimately, better sexual health.

Health surveys have indicated that Norwegian children view internet pornography in greater numbers than their peers living within other European countries. A report from the Norwegian Media Authority shows that children are watching pornography at a younger age than indicated by previous studies.

The Sex and Society Center also works towards bringing young people in contact with competent health workers and improved sexual education within schools.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today