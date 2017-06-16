Huge demand for personalized license plates

The Road Administration received 5,500 applications for personal license plates during the first ours after kick off

– We have had tremendous demand. Inquiries are many double of what we were expecting up front, says Kjell Bjørn Vinje to Nettavisen. Vinje is Press officer in the Public Roads Administration.

It is first come, first serve that is the rule, but the Road Administration reserves the right to approve. Offensive phrases are disallowed.

Several exciting license plate combinations are already called for. According to a search made by the Public Roads Administration applications has already been made for the right to use GOD, JESUS, NORWAY, TRUMP, BOND007, THE KING, THE BOSS, OSLO, BERGEN and BEER.

During the first hours after the service was made available, 115,000 searches for available car plates were made. The huge demand led to many people being denied access to the Road administrations website. The surcharge for a Personal car plate is currently NOK 9,000.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today