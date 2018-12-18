Human rights leader owes NOK 27 million

The Norwegian-Palestinian Loai Deeb, head of the human rights organization GNRD, has declared bankruptcy and owes 27 million Norwegian kroner.

Loai Deeb was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for embezzlement of 11 million kroner in October. Attorney Hogne Skjerpe has been appointed as the lawyer for the bankruptcy estate, and a review made by the claims against the Norwegian Palestinian Authority shows that he owes a total of NOK 27 million, according to NRK.

“It’s an unusually large amount for an individual,” says Skjerpe.

In addition, to the loss of NOK 11 million from the Global Network for Rights and Development (GNRD) human rights organization, Deeb was charged with human smuggling and forgery of documents.

Deeb was sentenced on all points but appealed the case.

