‘Bob must die’ says Court of Appeal

The dog, simply named Bob, has for two years had a death sentence hanging over him. Now Borgarting Court of Appeal has ruled that he must be destroyed.

‘I don’t know what to say. I’m just disappointed’, said the dog’s owner, Arne Nyrud, to VG newspaper.

It was two years ago, on September the 6th, 2015, that the events happened that led to the 8 year old mixed breed dog receiving its death sentence.

Bob, who is a boxer, schäfer, and rottweiler mix, threatened several passers-by in Grønland in Oslo, said the court order.

One girl was bruised and cut, and one man got bite marks in his trousers.

Bob has been in custody in a kennel-dog prison since the autumn of 2015.

In December 2015, the Police Directorate issued a decision to kill the male dog.

Nyrud brought the case to the Oslo District Court, and appealed the verdict.

