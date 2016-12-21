Hungarian had Christmas gifts with illegal pills

Customs officers in Fredrikstad seized over 3,000 tablets of Rivotril when they stopped a Hungarian who was on the train from Sweden to Norway.

The 44-year-old man said he was on his way to visit his girlfriend who worked in Norway and that he was bringing Christmas gifts to her.

When the Customs officers made a closer examination of the presents, they found several jars of Rivotril pills.

It is normally prescribed for epilepsy, but has been abused by both heavy drug users and so-called “date rape” since the pills have a narcotic effect and an influence on both short-term and regular memory.

Used without a prescription it is considered a narcotic drug.

The Police from the Eastern district have been alerted by Customs officials and the man was taken by the Police patrol.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today