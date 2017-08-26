Hurricane Harvey has made landfall on the coast of Texas

Hurricane Harvey made landfall late friday night on the coast of Texas, and reports of material damage have begun to come in.

Meteorologists upgraded Harvey to a Category 4 hurricane friday and called it “life threatening,” US President Donald Trump has declared that the storm is a disaster.

Category 4 is the second highest category on the scale and when Harvey landed a few miles northeast of Corpus Christi, wind was measured at 60 meters per second.

Mass amounts of rainfall and high waves have made several roads along the coast impassable, and reports of uprooted palm trees and streetlights have been reported.

No personal injuries have been reported as of yet.

Disaster

The residents of coastal Texas knew what they were waiting for and thousands made preparations by boarding up windows and doors as well as bought food, water and other necessities.

Many were also evacuated from the coast of Texas, the United States second largest state, before Harvey reached land.

President Donald Trump has, at the request of Texas Governor Greg Abbott, declared that the hurricane is a major disaster, which releases more resources for rescue work.

On Twitter, Trump says he following developments from Camp David, and he is telling people to stay safe.

