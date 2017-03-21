Iceland thinks that Norway should make equal pay the law

On Women’s Day Iceland legislated equal pay. Radical, yes, but a measure Norway should adapt as well, according to the Icelandic Minister for Equality.

-This is definitely something the Nordic countries can use, says Iceland’s’ Minister for Equality and Social Affairs, Thorsteinn Viglundsson, to Dagsavisen. He adds that gender discrimination needs to be legislated to induce change.

I think Norway has experienced the same as we have. A law had to be put in place before change took place.

According to SSB Norwegian women’s monthly pay constitute 86 percent of men’s pay and the pay gap is biggest among full-time employees and those with higher education.

The Equal Pay Standard Iceland announced on March 8th, states equal pay for equal work, regardless of gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation or nationality.

The deadline to fulfil the law is set to 2022, and it applies to all workplaces in both the private and public sectors with over 25 employees.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today