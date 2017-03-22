Iceland’s presidential married couple visit start-up lab at the University of Oslo

The Icelandic presidential couple, and Norwegian king and queen visited a start-up laboratory for technology companies at the University of Oslo on Wednesday.

On the second day of the Icelandic state visit, President Gudni Th. Johannesson, his wife Eliza Reid, King Harald and Queen Sonja visited the Research Park at the university, where the start-up laboratory is based.

During a cultural program at the National Library that is to be transmitted on Wednesday, the Icelandic Foreign Minister, Gudlaugur Thordarson, gave Culture Minister, Linda Hofstad Helleland, a copy of the Icelandic Sagas, which amount to five books. Later, Prime Minister Erna Solberg held talks with the president. Solberg was responsible for inviting the Icelandic guests to this, the first state visit from Iceland’s leaders for just over 20 years. The visit ends in Bergen on Thursday.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today