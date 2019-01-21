Ikea employees in Oslo attacked by two motorists

Two employees who were clearing shopping carts at an Ikea in Furuset in Oslo were attacked by motorists. Police hope surveillance video can lead them to the perpetrators.

The attack took place in the parking lot at the Ikea store in Furuset, northeast of Oslo, Saturday night.

According to the Oslo police, the employees asked a motorist to move their car a little in connection with the collecting the shopping carts, whereupon two people got out of their cars.

“There were two employees who were attacked by two drivers. Both motorists had left the place before police arrived, but we will check the surveillance video feed, and we have spoken to the employees and witnesses,” informs the Oslo police.

