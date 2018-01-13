IKEA promises a discount to pregnant women

IKEA promised a discount to pregnant women, but only if they can prove that they are expecting children by urinating and dipping into it a tissue provided in a weekly magazine.

The IKEA advertisement, which was featured in the Swedish weekly magazine, Amelia, contains a small,special paper that acts as a pregnancy test.

The advert promised a discount on a cot.

The advertising campaign has attracted attention far beyond Sweden’s borders, and was featured on USA’s CBS news. It has also led to reactions in social media.

‘No, IKEA! Nobody will pee for the magazine to get a voucher’,responded one person on Twitter.

‘I wonder if IKEA has thought this through’, wrote another.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today