Imam in Drammen sentenced to prison for violence

An Imam at a mosque in the Drammen area was sentenced to imprisonment for one year and three months by Drammen District Court for violence against his wife and three children.

The Imam was arrested by the police in April this year after the eldest daughter confided to a teacher that her father was violent against her, her two younger siblings and mother, writes Drammen Tidende

The father-of-three in his mid-40s, was brought from Pakistan to be Imam in a mosque in Drammen almost two years ago, and the violence he has been convicted of was happening from spring 2017 until the arrest.

During the trial, the childrens testimonies were played in court. The children spoke about a father who decided everything at home. If the children did not do as he said, he became angry, yelled and hit them according to the children. The father, on his part, denied that he had ever raised his hand against the children and explained that he was aware that it was not allowed to hit children in Norway.

– Do you think a man who has lived in many countries, who is religious and has a long education can be violent? he asked in court and pointed to that he had several Master’s degrees.

The court ruled that one might be violent, even if you are religious and have a long education.

– The court finds no reason to doubt the allegations of the offenders. The children have maintained their explanations over time, even after they realized they led the prison prison, Judge Karina V. Rankin writes. She found no mitigating circumstances.

In addition to the prison sentence, the man is sentenced to pay a total of NOK 200,000 in compensation to the three children. The wife did not wish compensation.

The man’s defender, Øyvind Sterri, tells Drammen Tidende that the verdict will be appealed against.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today