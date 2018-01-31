Immigration Directorate (UDI) prompted to give a higher threshold before return to Afghanistan

There will be a lot to do before defining the situation in Afghanistan so confidently that forced returns are feasible, according to the Immigration Directorate (UDI).

‘We understand that many people perceive Afghanistan as unsafe. When considering asylum cases, however, it is important to define the situation so confidently that one who originally comes from the country can be sent back there,’ said Bente Aavik Skarprud, unit head of the ASYA Division of the UDI.

According to her, the rebels mainly address their attacks against Afghan authorities, and the international presence in the country.

In recent days there have been several major attacks in Afghanistan.

UDI confirmed that the Directorate is now considering whether the events are such that practices should be adjusted. But actions have not been adopted so far.

Requires action

The Sosialistisk Venstreparti (SV) believes the situation is so serious that Norway should introduce a temporary stop to returns.

‘What’s happened lately, with explosions and active warfare in the Kabul area, has not made the matter any less pressing. Norwegian authorities must reassess the situation’, said parliamentary commissioner, Arne Nævra (SV) according to NRK news.

Refugee Aid also demanded a break in Norwegian compulsory repatriations to Afghanistan. Refugee Council Secretary, General Jan Egeland, addressed the situation in the country when he met Foreign Minister, Ine Eriksen Søreide of Høyre (H) on Monday.

Following the situation closely

Norwegian authorities stated that they are following developments closely.

‘The attacks in Kabul and Jalalabad recently, showed that international support will be necessary for a long time to come,’ said the Foreign Ministry’s press spokesman, Astrid Sehl.

‘Norway will continue to contribute militarily, in civilian life, and with support for a political solution to the conflict,’ she said.

Norway has sent special forces to Afghanistan to help train Afghan special police.

