Immigration was the important issue for voters during this year’s parliamentary elections

For 28% of voters during this year’s parliamentary elections, immigration was the important issue when they voted. That’s more than doubling than during the election four years ago.

According to the electoral survey from Statistics Norway (SSB), and the Institute for Social Research, immigration was dominant for Fremskrittsparti (Frp) voters.

70% of Frp’s voters stated that they thought about immigration when they voted. The issue was also important for voters for Miljøpartiet De Grønne (MDG), Høyre (H), and Sosialistisk Venstreparti (SV).

In 2013, 12% of all voters said that they had immigration in mind when they voted, and back in 2001, only 4% reported the same.

During this year’s survey, the voters were also asked what parties they felt had the best policy in different areas. Frp was chosen as best on immigration policy, while Høyre had gained particular confidence on schools, health and tax policy.

MDG was only trusted in one area by its own voters, namely climate and environmental policy. Almost all voters thought the party had the best district policy.

Arbeiderpartiet (Ap) lost confidence in areas such as health, tax and employment policies. 30% believed Ap has the best employment policy, a drastic decline from 2009, when 60% said that Ap was the best.

At the same time, Venstre (V) lost confidence among the electorate in environmental affairs between 2013 to 2017, and the Kristelig Folkeparti (KrF) lost their leadership for child and family policy.

