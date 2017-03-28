Immigration will soften the rules on naturalization

UDI wants to change the law so that children are not penalized for something that happened before they were born in naturalization cases.

UDI director Frode Forfang proposed in a letter to the Ministry of Justice to amend the legislation for the withdrawal of citizenship, Aftenposten writes.

– It will continue to have serious consequences providing gross misrepresentation. Current regulations and practices, however, are by many perceived as unreasonable.

Individual cases have received attention and sparked a debate which weakens the legitimacy of the regularions, Forfang said.

In February, a Palestinian family was deprived of their passports after 27 years in Norway, which led to the children and grandchildren also were told to return their passports and leave the country.

The proposal from UDI is that children and descendants no longer automatically lose their citizenship if their parents must give up

their Norwegian passports. UDI will apply greater discretion in the treatment of persons who are not to blame in these matters.

UDI has not received a reply to their letter, but Secretary of State for Immigration and Integration Minister Per Sandberg (FRP) in the Ministry of Justice, Fabian Stang, likes the proposal.

– I have a liking of UDI’s approach to these issues, but it is obviously the Minister and the Government that decides, he said.

