Increase in digital harassment against girls and women

Digital and social media is a growing arena of abuse and harassment against women, according to new report.

– We are seeing a growing tendency for girls and women to be subjected to digital harassment and abuse, says Equality and Anti-Discrimination Ombudsman Hanne Bjurstrøm to news agency NTB.

On Tuesday the ombudsman published a report to the UN on how Norway complies with its obligations under CEDAW (The Women’s rights convention).

The report says the rise of social and digital media has led to new arenas for exerting harassment and abuse against women.

The Ombudsman believes the government lacks “an effective approach to preventing hate speech and digital violence against girls and women.”

– We are unsure whether there is adequate legal protection. We are concerned that law in this area needs to be discussed. There is a lack of both knowledge and resources in the field, elaborates Bjurstrøm to NTB.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today