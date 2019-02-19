Increase in threats to Nav employees

In 2018, a total of 2,339 incidents involving violence and threats to Nav employees were recorded, an increase of almost 8% from the previous year.

In 2017, there was a number of 2,169 registered incidents, P4 news reported.

According to Nav, most threats come over the phone.

‘’You might get a rejection of a performance question and be upset and then call in. People are in a desperate situation. At the same time, the threat level is lower against Nav employees who have good training and who are confident in their job’’ said the Nav officer responsible for the working environment, Lotte Ekornes, of Nav to the channel.

Case officers in Nav experience, on average, daily threats to themselves and their family.Fewer than 0.6% of employees say they had been subjected to violent incidents.

As late as this week, a man in his 40s was arrested by the police. The man was aiming bomb threats against the town hall in Nittedal, where both Nav

and Nittedal municipal offices are housed.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today