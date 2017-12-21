Increase in the proportion of immigrants in work or education after completion of introductory programs

61 percent of those who went out of the introductory program for newly arrived immigrants in 2015 were either employed or registered in further education one year after the end of the introductory program.

According to Statistics Norway (SSB), 45 percent of participants completed the introduction program in 2015, and are employed a year later.

Of these, 13 percent were employed in combination with education. 16 percent of the participants were only in education after completion of the program.

By comparison, 58 percent of participants who completed the introductory program in 2014 in work and/or education a year later.

Male participants are more active in work than women. 71 percent of men, and 49 percent of women who participated in the introductory program in 2015, were in work and/or education a year later.

From 2010 onwards, according to Statistics Norway, there has been a national goal that at least 70 percent of the participants should be either employed or taking further education one year after completion of the introduction program.

