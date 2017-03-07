Increased control of seat belt use in buses this week

Bus Passengers who do not use the seatbelt can be fined NOK 1,500. This week the Road Administration conducts extensive controls to check usage.

Both drivers and passengers, who do not wear seat belts in buses, can be fined. During a corresponding inspection last autumn the Public Roads Administration inspectors handed out 171 tickets.

The proportion of people using belt in bus increases. In a survey that was conducted in connection with checks last fall 56 percent said they were using seat belts in buses extensively. In the autumn of the year before the proportion was 44 percent.

– Using the belt in bus is a lifesaver, both for your own and for your fellow passengers’ sake. Several of those who were killed in bus accidents in recent years, would have survived if they had used the belt, says Ingrid Heggebø Lutnæs of the Norwegian Public Road Authority (NPRA, Vwgvesenet).

Nine people were killed in bus accidents in the period 2014 to 2016. The most serious bus accidents have happened with buses where there have been belts, but where they were not in use.

Meanwhile, a survey shows that seven out of ten young people under 30 believe it is socially acceptable to not wear seat belts in buses, but the trend in seat belt use in this age group is also on the rise.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today