Increased danger of landslides in parts of southern Norway

Rising temperatures and increased snow melting in the higher mountains increase the risk of landslides, ice-avalanches and debris flows in areas in Eastern Norway, Telemark and Trøndelag.

The groundwater level and the water saturation rate in the ground are high after the last few weeks of snow melting. Steep slopes, as well as streams and rivers with a high flow rate, are therefore particularly prone to landslides, according to the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE). The danger level is yellow, which is the lowest alert level.

“Debris flows have a long range and can go down to the bottom of the valley, even if they are set loose high in the mountains. This applies, for example, to steep valleys in Eastern Norway such as Gudbrandsdalen, Begnadalen and Hallingdal,” it is mentioned in the NVE’s warning that was sent out on Saturday morning.

The NVE advises people to stay away from steep slopes, as well as streams and rivers with large water flows. In addition, people are advised to clear the drainage systems and culverts so that the water can flow through.

Hot weather and the big snow melt seem to continue, so landslide danger is therefore expected to continue until next week.

