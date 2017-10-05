Increased number of organ transplants in 2017

The number of organ transplants in 2017 has increased since last year. By the end of September 2017, 395 organs have been transplanted to 355 patients. At the same time last year, 298 patients had a total of 337 organs, according to new numbers from the Oslo University Hospital (OUS).

Especially lung and kidney transplants have increased. The number of lung transplants is the highest in nine years. By the end of 2017, 30 people have donated their lungs and 55 people have donated their kidney, mostly to close relatives. In 2016, a total of 47 kidneys were transplanted, meaning the total number of that year has already past.

According to OUS, 336 patients were on the waiting list for organ transplant at the end of September this year. Following a steady upward curve since 2012, when 199 people stood in line, and by 2016, when 342 waited for donation, waiting lists are now becoming shorter.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today