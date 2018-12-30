The indicted man in Nordfjord is released

The manslaughter indicted man in Nordfjord is released

The man in his fifties, who is charged with second-degree manslaughter after hitting two women in Nordfjordeid with his car on Thursday night, has been released from custody pending questioning in the New Year.

Anne Elise Sæthre (67) and Marit Johanne Røed Sundal (57) were mowed down and died. This as they were out on an evening stroll on a walkway, parallel to national road 15, between Nordfjordeid and Måløy in Eid municipality.

It was passers-by who warned about the accident. The Emergency Services moved out, but the two women were declared dead on the spot.

The sheriff in Nordfjord, Tormod Hvattum, on Friday told NTB that no formal accusation was written yet, but that the man was charged with negligently to have caused the death of the two women.

The indicted man’s Defence Lawyer, Oscar Ihlebæk, informs that the man will not be interrogated before January 2nd.

“My client is formally released by the police and stays at home with his parents pending questioning”, Ihlebæk tells TV 2.

Silent about the charges

He does not wish to respond to how the client views the charge of second-degree manslaughter.

“We will talk about that later. It is, however, tough to be responsible for two lost lives, ” Ihlebæk informs Bergens Tidende.

Hvattum confirms to Bergens Tidende that the plan is to question the man on Wednesday.

“We hope and believe that he will be able to explain himself,” the Sheriff states.

He says it has not been an issue to request remand prison for the man. In order for somebody to be detained, there must be a risk of the accused destroying evidence, eloping from the trial, or committing additional criminal offences.

The accused was attempted to be questioned on Friday, but the interrogation was interrupted as – according to his defender – he was too mentally and physically tired to go through that.

