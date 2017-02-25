In Indonesia, a woman received NOK 750 to kill Kim Jong-nam with poison

A woman suspected of having poisoned Kim Jong-nam with neurotoxin in Malaysia, got 750 million for the mission, according to an Indonesian diplomat.

Two women are suspected of having attacked Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-uns, at the international airport in Kuala Lumpur.

In interviews with investigators, one of the women, an Indonesian citizen, said that she thought she was participating in a joke as part of a reality TV show.

She received $90, equivalent to NOK 750 , to carry out the action, said Indonesia’s ambassador to Malaysia, Andriano Erwin, on Saturday.

The woman is named as 25-year-old Siti Aisyah. She is in custody in Kuala Lumpur, and on Saturday was visited by the Deputy Ambassador.

According to Malaysian police, Aisyah rubbed the highly toxic nerve poison, VX, onto Kim Jong-nam’s face in the midst of other passengers at the airport on the 13th of February.

Security cameras showed her in company with another woman. The other woman is identified as a Vietnamese citizen, and is also being held in police custody.

Two other people have also been detained connected to the case, and Malaysian police want to interrogate two additional people, an employee at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, and an employee of a North Korean airline.

45 years old Kim Jong-nam died shortly after the nerve poison attack. VX is on the UN list of weapons of mass destruction. One-third of a drop is enough to kill a human being.

