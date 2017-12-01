Ine Eriksen Søreide to London

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ine Eriksen Søreide (Conservatives), will meet with her British colleague Boris Johnson when she visits London on December 4.

Søreide will also meet with Minister for Europe and America, Alan Duncan, and Minister of Development, Penny Mordaunt.

Brexit, Syria, North Korea and Burma (Myanmar) are among the issues on the agenda for the meetings. Security policy, NATO and international development issues are also to be discussed, states the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Nordic foreign perspectives is the topic when the minister is having talks with Chatham House, one of Britain’s largest think tanks.

A Christmas party ceremony in the British Foreign Ministry together with Boris Johnson is also on the agenda for the minister. Employees at the Norwegian embassy will serve gløgg (Norwegian toddy) and pepperkake (gingerbread), and students from the Norwegian school are going to sing.

