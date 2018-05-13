Infamous British serial killer dies in prison

British serial killer Dennis Nilsen, who killed at least 15 men between 1978 and 1983, died in prison at age 73 on Saturday.

The death is assumed to have come from natural causes,but the prison will routinely investigate the death.

Nilsen, who had the name of his Norwegian father, was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 1983. Later the sentence was changed to a full life tariff. In court, he was convicted of six murders and two attempted murders.

Ten years later, Nilsen appeared on British television and gave details about the more than 15 murders he had committed.

Most of Nilsen’s victims were homeless men, often gay. He used to invite them home to Muswell Hill in north London, where he killed them either by suffocation or drowning.

The serial killer kept the corpses at his own home until they were rotten. Some of them, he abused sexually, while others were dressed in Nilsen’s own clothes.

After a few weeks, Nilsen used to cut up the bodies before he got rid of them. He flayed some parts of bodies in the bathroom,and he was caught when body parts blocked a drain outside his house.When a plumber notified the police about the discovery,Nilsen admitted to everything.

Nilsen died at the HMP Full Sutton high security prison in east Yorkshire,England.

