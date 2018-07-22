Infant without ticket received airline compensation

An infant without his own ticket received full compensation for a flight delay. This is the first time the Transport Appeals Board gave an infant the same compensation as an adult.

According to Flugsmart24, the parents paid 300 kroner to bring the child on the flight and received 4,000 kroner in compensation. The delayed flight from Oslo to Burgas, Bulgaria was just over four and a half hours late.

The aircraft belonged to the Swedish charter company Novair and flew for the Norwegian sister company Apollo Reiser when the event occurred in 2016. Novair initially rejected the request for standard compensation.

– In this case, an administration fee for the infant is paid. An infant does not travel for free. This is stated in the complainant’s order confirmation and is not contested, the Transport Appeals Committee writes.

The board determines that compensation for the infant will receive 400 euros in compensation. The airline has, according to airline24, fulfilled the claim.

