Influenza outbreaks in all areas of the country

This year’s flu has spread fast in all provinces, but may be about to reach its peak.

An overview of the the week between Christmas and new year’s shows that the incidence of influenza has increased significantly.All parts of the country are now affected.

The Worst hit areas are that in Eastern Norway, particularly in Oslo and Akershus, but also in Trøndelag there are many sick. The strongest increase during Christmas took place in More og Romsdal and Oppland.

Finnmark, Troms and Sogn og Fjordane counties so far have got off easy and currently only has a low level of incidence of influenza.

The number of samples that were submitted to laboratory testing, fell slightly last week. This was expected, since fewer go to the doctor in the days around Christmas and New Year, wrote NIPH in its weekly flu report.

– This is a typical pattern, and the next few weeks will provide a better indication of whether the peak has been reached or if the outbreak continues to grow, writes NIPH.

Flu outbreak is likely to be the strongest in years.

Number of detections is already higher than last winter and higher than seasonal averages.

There were no reports of outbreaks in health care facilities during the past week. This year’s virus particularly affects older people.

356 patients last week were admitted to hospital with flu-like illness, and the vast majority of these patients are over 60 years old.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

