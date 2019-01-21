Princess Ingrid Alexandra turns 15 on Monday. The youth school pupil represents the royal house more and more often and is also in the process of confirmation education.

January 21 has been flag day in Norway since the princess was born on this day in 2004.

The teenager’s birthday is to be celebrated privately, the royal house has previously stated.

However, the princess has become more public as she grows older. She has represented the royal house several times over the past year.

In November, she baptised Norway’s new advanced research vessel, named after her father, Crown Prince Haakon.

When British Prince William and Duchess Kate visited Oslo in February last year, it was the young princess who showed the British couple around the new sculpture park at the Palace in Oslo.

In June, she unveiled four new sculptures in the same park, which is named Ingrid Alexandra’s sculpture park, together with her grandmother, Queen Sonja.

Ingrid Alexandra attends Oslo International School at Bekkestua in Bærum. In her spare time she likes to ski, and she also likes kickboxing according to the presentation on the Castle’s website.

Last week it became known that the princess will be confirmed in the Castle Chapel on the 31st of August. She follows the confirmation instruction in Asker congregation, while the confirmation service in the Castle Chapel is to be performed by Oslo’s bishop, Kari Veiteberg, and Bishop Helga Haugland Byfuglien.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today