Injured woman out of danger after Holmenkollen chaos

A young woman who fell onto the metro track at Voksenlia station in the chaos in the wake of the ski festival at Holmenkollen on Saturday night is out of danger to her life, the police reports.

The woman in her late teens has not been inflicted life-threatening injuries, and her condition is stable, operative leader in the Oslo police district, Tor Grøttum tells NTB on Sunday morning.

The young woman fell onto the metro track at Voksenlia Station a little before 7.30 pm when tens of thousands of people were on their way home after the ski festival at Holmenkollen.

When six people tried to help her, they all were injured by the power track and had to be transported to the emergency room. Five of them are security guards. Another person fell down onto the track at Besserud station, but suffered from minor bruises only.

At the same time a girl was hit by a car at Jarbakken. Her condition is not known at present.

