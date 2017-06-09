Internet sites critical of Islam both land places near the top for user participation figures

The Islam-critical sites, ‘document.no’, and Human Rights Service (HRS), are very well placed on the list of sites that generate the most ‘shares’ on social media.

Figures from Storyboard statistical analysis organisation show that ‘Document.no’ is the tenth largest Norwegian site in terms of its level of social media distribution over the past 30 days, reported Klassekampen.

The monthly number of document.no users in the first half of 2015 was stable at between 30,000 and 40,000, while Storyboard have counted a total of 230,000 ‘shares’ in May of 2017.

The Human Rights Service’s website, rights.no, is in 15th place. Both sites were in the top 30 list for 2016, but they have climbed even higher during the past year.

‘The analytical tool, Storyboard, retrieves approximately 5,000 Norwegian news items, and 1,500 blog posts daily’, said Storyboard chief, Olav Hjertaker. He has followed the growth of both ‘document.no’, and HRS, which was added to Storyboard’s overview in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

‘I think these websites have operated a little bit under the radar, indicating that neither of them have been taken into account among major mainstream media surveys,’ he said.

Hege Storhaug, information officer at HRS, is of the understanding that many Norwegian journalists are ignorant about both Islam, and immigration.

‘Norwegian media have for many years been irrelevant on the most important topics, namely Islam and immigration. HRS has gained high credibility in the field over the years’, she said.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today