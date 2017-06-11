The investigation of the Ammerud murder ended

The investigation of the Ammerud murder concluded

The police in Oslo have closed the investigation against the three who were charged with the murder of a 35-year-old man at Ammerud in late April last year.

Two men of 25 and 27 years sitting still in custody in the case, while a 28-years-old woman has been released, but still charged, writes Aftenposten.

– It has been a comprehensive investigation. A small amount of hashish supposedly was lost, and this evolved to an argument that ends with murder and dismemberment, says police attorney Kari Kirkhorn.

Murder and dismemberment

According to the newspaper, the 35-year-old man has been in the apartment of one of the accused to buy hashish. After a dispute over how much he pot he received, the man was killed, dismembered and placed in a suitcase. A woman later notified the police after reacting to the behaviour of two men in the area who were trying to move a heavy suitcase.

The 25-years-old, who the police consider to be the most active in the murder, has only acknowledged to the initial violence against the man. The 27-years-old acknowledges guilt for both murder and dismemberment. The woman acknowledges being present, but refuses to have had an active role. The two men have been convicted of violence, drugs and crime for profit several times.

According to Kirkhorn, her recommendation in the case will shortly be forwarded to the District Attorney and the Attorney General for prosecution.

