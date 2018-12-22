Iraqi terrorist expelled from Norway

Iraqi terrorist permanently expelled from Norway

The 45-year-old Kurdish national, Shawan Bujak, who was convicted of planning terrorism in 2012, has been permanently expelled from Norway.

It was settled in a verdict by Borgarting Court of Appeal this week.

Together with Mikael Davud, Bujak was convicted in 2012 of having planned a terrorist attack against the Danish newspaper, Jyllands-Posten, and the artist

Kurt Westergaard. It was the first time someone in Norway was convicted of planning terrorism. Co-accused, David Jakobsen, was fired for planning terrorism in the same case.

Bujak got three years in prison. The verdict was confirmed in the Court of Appeal in the fall of 2012.

In 2013, half a year of the sentence was made conditional due to Bujak’s children and Bujak was released.

Davud got eight years in prison, while Jacobsen was sentenced to four months in prison for buying hydrogen peroxide that could be used to produce explosives.

Notification of expulsion in 2012

Bujak is a Kurdish national from Iraq and received asylum in Norway in 1999. He was notified of expulsion already in December 2012 because of the terrorism.

The Directorate of Immigration decided that he should be expelled from Norway in March 2016 and the decision was maintained by the Immigration Service (UNE) in December of the same year with the expiration date in March 2017. He brought an action against UNE to change the decision, but Oslo District Court maintained the expulsion decision in December of last year. One year later, Borgarting Court of Appeal came to the same conclusion.

The main question in the judgment was whether the decision to expel was disproportionate, especially for the sake of Bujak’s two children and the spouse who now has sole care of the children.

Consider an appeal

The court concluded that the expulsion decision is not disproportionate when considering that Bujak has been convicted of very serious crime. Family affiliation is also added to regular practice with less emphasis for serious criminal offences according to the ruling, which was unanimous.

Bujak first went to northern Iraq after expulsion from Norway, but lives today in Istanbul, Turkey, according to the ruling.

Attorney, Arvid Sjødin, who represents Bujak, says they will discuss an appeal with the Supreme Court.

‘’We have not decided yet, we must discuss that. The appeal deadline is in one month,’’ said Sjødin to NTB news.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today