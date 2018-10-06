Iraq’s president congratulates the country’s first Nobel Peace Prize winner

Iraqi President Barham Saleh congratulates peace prize winner Nadia Murad and calls the award a honor to all Iraqis who fight terrorism and intolerance.

Murad, who belongs to the Yazidi minority in Iraq, is awarded the award for witnessing the abuses she and other Yazidi women were exposed to by IS.

Saleh says the award is a recognition of the tragic suffering of the religious minority.

“It is a recognition of her courage to defend human rights to victims of terror and sexual violence,” he said.

Murad is the first Iraqi to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

