IS-sympathizer detained

A foreign woman in her 30’s has been charged with attempting to travel to Syria to join IS, and has been incarcerated for four weeks in prison.

During incarceration, the woman has been issued a mail and visitation ban, VG reports.

The woman was first arrested in Italy before being handed over to Norway. On Tuesday she was arrested by the Police Security Service (PST) at Gardermoen.

The woman is charged with trying to travel to Syria to join IS. PST believes the woman was on her way to Syria to meet a foreign soldier she is in a relationship with.

– She is charged with attempting to participate with a terrorist organization – IS, confirms police adviser Per Niklas Hafsmoe from PST to the newspaper.

“There has been a long going investigation of her. It started after we received a court request from England,” the police attorney said.

The woman is being defended by lawyer Mona Danielsen from the Storrvik Advokatfirma.

– “She denies guilt. Apart from that, I can not comment on the matter,” said Danielsen.

The woman is not a Norwegian citizen, as it was first reported, but has previously applied for asylum in Norway. After what VG knows, she is a Somali citizen who immigrated to Norway in 2013 and has had a temporary residence permit.

NTB Scanpix / Norway Today