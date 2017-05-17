Islamist Arfan Bhatti arrested in Oslo

Islamist Arfan Bhatti once again arrested in Oslo on Tuesday

Arfan Bhatti has been convicted of crimes several times, including those of making threats, extortion and committing violence. Both the police, and Bhatti’s attorney, John Christian Elden, confirmed the appeal against his latest arrest to Dagbladet newspaper.

‘It’s an ordinary criminal case. I do not want to say anything more about the actual basis of the case, or its circumstances. He was arrested in Oslo this evening,’ said Police Inspector Vegar Munthe Ommedal on Tuesday.

Ommedal didn’t want to say where in Oslo Bhatti was arrested, but stated that there are others involved. Elden believes the police committed offences against Bhatti during his arrest.

Police searched Bhatti’s home, wife temporarily put on the street

‘I was informed that he had been arrested, and that the police were at his home, where they illegally put his wife and children out onto the street,’ said Elden.

Police say that Bhatti’s wife was immediately offered to be driven to wherever she wished to go, but that she ‘refused to get into any car’.

‘We were on site, and when we were done, she was able to enter the apartment,’ said Police Inspector Ommedal of the Oslo Police District.

Sentenced for violence against his wife

After several court proceedings, Bhatti was sentenced to 14 days in prison for committing violence against his wife in January.

The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal. In connection to the case, Bhatti accused the police of deliberately refusing to use evidence that spoke in his favour, and reported the police for having committed gross misconduct in the commission of their job.

