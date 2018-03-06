Israel’s 70th May Host Trump

After meeting with Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday at The White House in Washington, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he ‘may be able’ to attend the slated opening of the United States embassy in Jerusalem this coming May, 2018.

During a press brief detailing Netanyahu’s state visit, President Trump offered that the diplomatic decision to move the United States embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is “important to many in the world.”

Israel’s 70th

The U.S. plan calls for opening a provisional embassy within Jerusalem upon the same day that Israel celebrates its 70th founding anniversary.

Jerusalem’s official U.S. embassy opening may include the attendance of the United States of America’s sitting president.

Trump’s controversial decision to move the United States embassy is a means of formal expression in recognizing Israel’s capital city.

‘Created a Furor’

The diplomatic U.S. decision to move to Jerusalem has created a furor within Palestine and other Muslim countries. The U.N. General Assembly has distanced itself from the decision, along with a number of American Allies.

Jerusalem is the governmental capital of Israel and is among one of the oldest cities in the world. It has a population of about 850 thousand residents.Three major world religions (Islam, Judaism, Christianity) also view Jerusalem as being a holy city within their respective religious matrices.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today