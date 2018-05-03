The ISS station passes in front of the moon in May

In May, it is possible to see the International Space Station (ISS) pass in front of the moon in some places in southern Norway.

The first sighting will be 8th May, but only from a narrow strip of Norway. The moon will be half full and low in the sky.

Senior advisor Pål Brekke at Norsk Romsenter reports that the strip extends from Fitjar in the west to Risør in the east. Other dates for sightings are on 26th, 27th and 29th of May.

One can find the timings for the sightings from an ISS page showing the coordinates when the moon is nearly full and will therefore provide even better conditions for observation.

Brekke adds that the prerequisite for seeing the space station move in front of the moon is that the weather is favourable, in that the skies are cloudless.

“If you are wanting to take pictures of the event, you must be lightning fast, since the passage itself will take less than two seconds! The ISS is moving at a speed of 27,000 kilometers per hour,” he says.

