It is proposed that 1,650 positions be moved out of the Norwegian Public Roads Administration

A proposal for reorganization of the Public Roads Administration involves 1,650 fewer employees than today. Today, 7,824 people work in the agency.

The costs will be reduced by NOK 1.7 billion, which means that every fifth employee of the Norwegian Public Roads Administration is affected.

It is Veier24 who reports on the proposal that was sent to the Ministry of Transportation and Communications on Tuesday afternoon. The employees were informed of the matter in a general meeting at 15.00.

The Road Administration underlined in a Twitter message on Tuesday that nothing indicates layoffs.

1,650 employees will be transferred to the county municipalities as a result of the Region Reform – from 1 January 2020, no later than 2021, the Norwegian Public Roads Administration informs.

The Norwegian Public Roads Administration’s own proposal for reorganization is now submitted to the Ministry of Transportation and Communications. The proposal states, among other things, that today’s organization is characterized by too much bureaucracy and that the agency today is not well equipped to handle new ways of solving passenger traffic in cities.

The Road Administration is now entering a new and exciting era, says road director Terje Moe Gustavsen in a press release.

He says the reorganization will help make the Road Administration more efficient and secure more money for the the roadways.

“The new model ensures a clearer management of the business, and we will have greater power in the implementation of tasks in general, and the digitalisation in particular,” he says.

