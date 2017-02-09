Itinerant gang of alleged thieves are charged with several burglaries

Police believe three itinerant thieves from Lithuania are behind at least ten burglaries in the Jæren area.

The charges against the thieves may also be extended to include others not yet registered. The three Lithuanians were arrested on the 4th of January and have been held in custody since then, according to Stavanger Aftenblad newspaper.

Prior to their arrests there had been an extensive burglary wave in the Jæren district, but initially the Lithuanians were charged with four burglaries.

‘The charges have been extended from four to ten. It looks like we are going to expand the list of indictments even further,’ said the police lawyer, Anders Christiansen, of the South Western Police District.

Following the arrest, one of Lithuanians have been found guilty for committing four of the burglaries. The other two have denied guilt, and one of their lawyers said he was ‘in Norway on vacation’.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today