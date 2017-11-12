Jagland’s Facebook profile removed

The European Council Secretary General Thorbjørn Jagland’s private and much-featured Facebook profile is now disabled, Dagbladet reports.

The Secretary General of the Council of Europe received a formal complaint from Norway for announcing Norwegian policy on his personal Facebook profile. Now his account is deactivated, something the Council’s communications director has also confirmed.

“Jagland has terminated his Facebook account to concentrate on his official presence on the internet and on Twitter for the Council of Europe,” writes the communications director and press spokesman for the Council of Europe, Daniel Holtgren, in a text message to Dagbladet.

He has not answered questions about his Facebook profile, which Jagland had constantly used to comment on Norwegian and international politics, his profile is no longer active which is due to receiving a formal complaint from Norwegian authorities or at the request of the Council of Europe, who received the complaint from Norway.

Jagland’s wife, Hanne Grotjord, wrote the following on Facebook Sunday:

“Thorbjørn thanks everyone for the overwhelming greetings on his birthday. I do this for him because he no longer can continue on Facebook. He will continue with social media in a smaller scale. ”

Grotjord, who previously worked as a spokesman for Jagland, has not responded to Dagbladet’s inquiries Saturday.

