Jens Stoltenberg looks forward to cooperation with Donald Trump

Despite the criticism directed at NATO by North America’s next President, the Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, is looking forward to working with Donald Trump, he told a German newspaper.

‘I’m sure the United States will continue to stand by NATO’s security guarantees. I have spoken with Mr. Trump, and he was clear that the United States will continue its commitments to NATO’, said Stoltenberg to Die Welt.

Trump has come with different arguments for and against NATO. Among others, he called the alliance outdated. Meanwhile, the NATO leadership said that they are convinced that Trump will continue to support mutual defense cooperation.

‘The alliance is changing, and has the ability to adapt. The world is changing and we are changing with it, as we have done for 70 years’, said Stoltenberg.

