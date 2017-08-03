Jensen will make language requirements before providing support by NAV

Immigrants and refugees who have not learned Norwegian after five years in Norway should lose the right to support from NAV , says Leader of the Progress Party,Siv Jensen.

The proposal was already promoted by Frp representatives in the Parliament back in 2015. If the Frp is to continue in Government after the election, the party therefore wishes that it should be implemented.

– I think it’s misunderstood misplaced kindness not to make demands. If we make claims, including very clear expectations, this will be made much easier, says Jensen to NTB.

Need for change

During a party leader lecture at the Literature House in Oslo on Thursday evening, Siv Jensen will present this as one of several proposals for stricter demands she deems necessary towards refugees and immigrants.

– It is, whichever way we look at it, that when we make clear demands as a greater society, it is very often met with positive response and delivery. There are so many people of minority background who have lived here for a long time, that neither know the language nor are participating in the workplace. That can not go on, she says.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today