Jeweler robbed in Lillestrøm

It was Wednesday morning a jeweler got robbed by a an armed man in Brøtergata in Lillestrøm.

The police are looking after a foreign man with a blue jacket and gray or dark pants. He left the place on foot in the direction Solheim Gata. The man was armed with a knife.

In a tweet on Twitter the police writes that the robber was masked with a Balaklava

Was and carrying a Coop Extra plastic bag.

– He rounded up some watches, but we have no exact number. Crime Technicians have taken over the work at the scene and works with both the search and the tactical investigations, says the police told VG.

The police are using helicopter in pursuit of the perpetrator, according to Romerikes Blad. The newspaper writes that it was Urmaker Jacobsen who got robbed, a store that previously have been subjected to robbery and shock breakage.

The police was notified about the incident at 10:13 Wednesday.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today