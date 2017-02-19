Jewelry thieves in Oslo got away with many expensive watches

Oslo police confirmed that three people robbed a jeweller in Skøyen on Friday night.

At 18.20 on Friday, police got the message that the jeweller, Heyerdahl, in Karen Allé in Skøyen, had been robbed by armed thieves.

An employee and a customer were in the store at the time that the robbery took place. No one was injured during the robbery. On Saturday, police released images taken by surveillance cameras within the store.

The armed robbers took a number of expensive watches baring the brands TAG Heuer, Longines and Baume & Mercier, said the police.

The perpetrators fled the scene in an Audi 80, that was found at Fornebu 40 minutes later. In the car, police also discovered a watch that they believe was taken during the robbery.

The getaway vehicle was observed travelling at high speed towards the roundabout at the Telenor Arena, where it partially crashed before it swung off toward Widerøeveien.

Three people were seen running from the car up Widerøeveien, and onto a construction site. This was the last sighting of the alleged perpetrators.

Police said the car was stolen near Alexander Kiellands plass in Oslo on Thursday night.

At Fornebu, a large-scale hunt for the perpetrators was initiated, including the use of dogs and helicopters, and on-site, police checked all cars

driving past past.

The police want tip-offs from the public in this case. In particular, the police are interested in witnesses who may have seen the actual robbery, as well as who may have seen people with the clothing shown in the surveillance photographs, or any sightings of the Audi 80.

‘Discovery of clothes, shoes or bags in hot spots near the robbery, or at Fornebu are of great interest to the police’, wrote Oslo police district in a press-statement.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today