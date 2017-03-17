Jewish leader provoked by SV’s proposal against circumcision

Ervin Kohn in the Jewish community is provoked that SV wants to discuss putting a ban on circumcision of young boys. He calls it intolerance in the worst way.

Both the program and management of the party is divided on the suggestion to adopt an age limit of 15 years for the circumcision of boys.

In Jewish tradition, circumcision happens when a baby boy is eight days old, and the procedure is an important part of Jewish identity, writes Vårt Land.

– Circumcision symbolizes the covenant with God. There is a Tora-decree, a religious obligation, says Ervin Kohn, Leader for the Jewish community.

– Whichever branch of Judaism you belong to, whether you are orthodox or conservative, you’ll find this practice in nearly 99 percent of all Jews, he continued.

Kohn is provoked by SV for bringing up the matter.

– Those who want a ban are intolerant and ethnocentric in the worst way. They put themselves on a pedestal and have a notion that two billion of the world’s population are wrong, he says.

Circumcision of boys is also normal for Muslims. In the US there has also been widespread circumcising of boys without it being a religious requirement.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today