Joint Norway-UK Statement on the lifting of US economic sanctions

Norway and the United Kingdom welcome the decision taken by the United States Government to permanently lift the bilateral economic sanctions imposed on Sudan.

This is a historic decision that will pave the way for more inclusive economic development for Sudan’s people.

We congratulate the Government of Sudan on this decision, which reflects their efforts to make improvements in a number of areas, such as cessation of hostilities, improved humanitarian access and cooperation on counter-terrorism.

Whilst this is a very important step in Sudan’s reengagement with the international community, a number of challenges remain.

In particular the ongoing conflicts in Darfur and the Two Areas, and human rights violations, including restrictions on freedom of religion and belief.

We look forward to continuing to work with the Government of Sudan for a more peaceful and prosperous country for all its citizens.

