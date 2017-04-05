Jonas Gahr Støre gains momentum

Of the respondents 44 percent said that they believe the Labour leader to be more suited to be the prime minister, compared to the 38 percent that still believe in Solberg. 18 percent abstained.

– It’s a nice stat, but it’s not bad for either of us so there will surely be a neck and neck battle going into the election, Støre. says

Erna Solberg says she that thinks Støre has gained support due to frictions within her coalition.

– So I have to work hard to see if I can convince even more people to think that it I who should remain prime minister, Solberg states.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today