Jonas Gahr Støre will give trade unionists double tax exemption

The Labour’s Leader Jonas Gahr Støre wants more employees to be organized in a trade union, proposing a doubling of today’s tax deduction as one of six measures.

The majority of Norwegian employees are soon not organized. Labour (Ap) leader Jonas Gahr Støre wants to do something about that, VG writes.

On Thursday, he started the Labour Party’s National Congress, where he presented six points he will promote during the three days of the congress.

One of these measures is to make more employees wanting to join a trade union, including a doubled tax deductions for the union fees. It will make that the deduction increases from 3,850 kroner to 7,700 kroner.

This will lead to a total tax loss of about one billion NOK, a sum that will increase if more employees choose to organize themselves.

– That’s the goal. Trade unions and being organized are key supports of the welfare state, ensuring a serious and safe framework for employees, Støre says to VG.

According to FAFO, the proportion workers who are trade union members were around 60 percent in the nineties, but in 2015 this figure had dropped to 51.5 percent.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today