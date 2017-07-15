Joshua French in isolation after returning home

Joshua French is kept isolated in hospitals because resistant bacteria were found on his skin after returning from the prison in Congo.

Almost two months after he left the military prison in Congo and returned to Norway, Joshua French is still hospitalized. The family has wanted peace and quiet after his return, but on Friday, Gulla Nyheim Gramstad, administrator of French’ support group on Facebook, informed how the 35-year-old is doing. It was the newspaper Dagen that first mentioned the Facebook post.

He has been well looked after since he has returned and is still in hospital. It turns out that he has resistant bacteria on the skin and therefore must be isolated. Joshua gets treatment, but the treatment will take time. That’s what we can inform about his condition at the moment, writes Gramstad.

Thanks the Minister of Foreign Affairs

The mother of Joshua French, Kari Hilde French, wrote on the family blog in July that she together with lawyer Hans Marius Graasvold met Foreign Minister Børge Brende (Conservatives) after his return on May 17th.

– It was really nice. Of the three Ministers of Foreign Affairs we have had through these eight years, he is the one who has done the most, Kari Hilde French wrote.

She also thanked for the support and the many letters and cards that supporters have sent after the coming home.

