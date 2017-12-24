Joshua French thanks for the support

In a post on his mother’s blog, Joshua French thanks those who have supported him over the years he was imprisoned in Congo.

– Thank you very much to all who have prayed, wrote letters or sent money to support me or helped in other ways. Without you I had not made it, writes French in the blog post, that was first mentioned by VG.

He also uses the opportunity to send thoughts to Tjostolv Moland’s family.

– It is still incomprehensible that my friend, Tjostolv Moland, is not here today, but that he ended his life in Congo more than four years ago, he writes.

– I’m coping. Trains every day and writes a little bit in my bokk that is due next year, continues French, and also sends thanks to the Norwegian authorities and its representatives who worked to help him come home to Norway.

French and Moland were in Congo when their driver Abedi Kasongo was killed on May 5, 2009. Both were arrested, suspected of murder. Both denied being guilty. On August 18, 2013, Tjostolv Moland, 32, was found dead in the cell he shared with French in the military prison Ndolo in Kinshasa.

On May 17 this year, Prime Minister Erna Solberg confirmed that French had been transferred to Norway the same day. Then Minister of Foreign Affairs, Børge Brende, stated that French was transferred on humanitarian grounds.

